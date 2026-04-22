Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5 billion-$21.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.2 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.840 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Boston Scientific Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging).

Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging). Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries.

Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries. Negative Sentiment: Shares had already been under pressure into earnings (recent YTD pullback and a 52‑week low reference in media), so the market appears to be de‑risking ahead of and immediately after the print. Blockonomi: 52‑week low coverage

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here