Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 60,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,684 call options.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,722,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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