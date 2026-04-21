Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $265,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,368,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,398,115.06. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 103,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.12 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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