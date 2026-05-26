BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $319.0 million-$319.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.5 million. BOX also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.560-1.560 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. UBS Group decreased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings cut BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.57.

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BOX Stock Down 1.0%

BOX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 5,608,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. BOX has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BOX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 24,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $584,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 95,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,056.60. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,907,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,861,781.60. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,852. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BOX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 101.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 573,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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