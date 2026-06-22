BOX (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $68,364.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 112,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,860,628.28. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eli Berkovitch sold 24,500 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $584,325.00.

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BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,178. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. BOX's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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