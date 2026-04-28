BP (LON:BP) Earns "Buy" Rating from UBS Group

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 559.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP
BP Stock Performance
Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 572.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,044,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.93. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30. The firm has a market cap of £111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at BP
In other news, insider Carol Howle acquired 62 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
BP News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit more than doubled as oil trading and higher Brent prices from the Iran war boosted earnings — management cited a trading “boom” that drove a sizeable beat versus estimates. BP profits double as Iran war triggers oil trading boom
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: BP shares have outperformed peers since the Iran conflict (up ~20% since the war began), reflecting investor focus on trading and short-term oil-price exposure. BP shares up 20% since Iran war
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/preview context: Q1 results outperformed estimates and consensus EPS revisions point materially higher, reinforcing near-term earnings momentum for BP and improving sector sentiment. BP outperforms Q1 profit estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and forward look: market write‑ups and “earnings to watch” briefs highlight the beat but note volatility from commodity moves — investors are weighing one-off trading gains vs. recurring oil & gas cash flow. Earnings To Watch: BP Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Governance friction: shareholders rejected two board-sponsored resolutions at the AGM, a governance setback for new leadership that raises questions about investor alignment on strategy. Shareholders decline two board proposals
- Negative Sentiment: Labor and political risk: a lockout dispute has drawn political attention and calls to intervene, which could disrupt operations or provoke reputational/policy pressure. Mrvan asks Commerce Secretary to support end to BP lockout
- Negative Sentiment: Financial caution: analysts flag rising debt levels as an item to watch despite stronger EPS — balance sheet metrics and leverage could limit upside if commodity-driven earnings normalise. BP Q1 preview: Rising debt under watch
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational risk: media and public criticism over the “horrifying” profits in the context of geopolitical disruption could spur political/regulatory scrutiny. Guardian business live: profits jump criticised
BP Company Profile
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BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.
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