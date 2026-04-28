BP (LON:BP) Earns "Buy" Rating from UBS Group

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 559.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 572.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,044,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.93. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30. The firm has a market cap of £111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Carol Howle acquired 62 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

BP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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