BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. BP's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BP's conference call:

BP reported a strong quarter with $3.2 billion of underlying net income and $8.9 billion of operating cash flow (before a $6 billion working‑capital build); production was 2.3 mboe/d and refinery throughput exceeded 1.5 mbpd, the highest quarterly level in four years.

BP reported a strong quarter with of underlying net income and of operating cash flow (before a working‑capital build); production was 2.3 mboe/d and refinery throughput exceeded 1.5 mbpd, the highest quarterly level in four years. The company is simplifying its structure by returning to traditional upstream/downstream reporting to boost accountability and speed, announced the agreed sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery, and has raised its structural cost‑reduction ambition to end‑2027 (70% delivered of the initial $400–$500m target.

The company is simplifying its structure by returning to traditional upstream/downstream reporting to boost accountability and speed, announced the agreed sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery, and has raised its structural cost‑reduction ambition to end‑2027 (70% delivered of the initial $400–$500m target. Management is prioritizing deleveraging and capital discipline—buybacks remain paused, CapEx guidance tightened to ~$13–13.5bn this year, and BP plans to cut the corporate hybrid stack by over $4 billion by end‑2027 (subject to market conditions).

Management is prioritizing deleveraging and capital discipline—buybacks remain paused, CapEx guidance tightened to ~$13–13.5bn this year, and BP plans to cut the corporate hybrid stack by over by end‑2027 (subject to market conditions). Exploration momentum: management cited 14 discoveries since early 2025, including the large Boomerang discovery (~8 billion barrels in place) and several short‑cycle finds that can be tied back quickly; BP reiterates a target of 100% reserve replacement by 2027.

Exploration momentum: management cited 14 discoveries since early 2025, including the large discovery (~8 billion barrels in place) and several short‑cycle finds that can be tied back quickly; BP reiterates a target of 100% reserve replacement by 2027. Net debt increased this quarter largely because of a $6 billion working‑capital build, temporarily raising leverage and potentially constraining near‑term financial flexibility until cash converts.

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BP Price Performance

BP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,895. BP has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,638.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. BP's payout ratio is presently -19,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in shares of BP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,768,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BP by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research cut shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on BP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded BP to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

Key Headlines Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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