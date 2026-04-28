BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. BP's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from BP's conference call:
- BP reported a strong quarter with $3.2 billion of underlying net income and $8.9 billion of operating cash flow (before a $6 billion working‑capital build); production was 2.3 mboe/d and refinery throughput exceeded 1.5 mbpd, the highest quarterly level in four years.
- The company is simplifying its structure by returning to traditional upstream/downstream reporting to boost accountability and speed, announced the agreed sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery, and has raised its structural cost‑reduction ambition to end‑2027 (70% delivered of the initial $400–$500m target.
- Management is prioritizing deleveraging and capital discipline—buybacks remain paused, CapEx guidance tightened to ~$13–13.5bn this year, and BP plans to cut the corporate hybrid stack by over $4 billion by end‑2027 (subject to market conditions).
- Exploration momentum: management cited 14 discoveries since early 2025, including the large Boomerang discovery (~8 billion barrels in place) and several short‑cycle finds that can be tied back quickly; BP reiterates a target of 100% reserve replacement by 2027.
- Net debt increased this quarter largely because of a $6 billion working‑capital build, temporarily raising leverage and potentially constraining near‑term financial flexibility until cash converts.
BP Price Performance
BP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,895. BP has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,638.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
BP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. BP's payout ratio is presently -19,800.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in BP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in shares of BP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,768,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BP by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research cut shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on BP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded BP to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP
Key Headlines Impacting BP
Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — BP reported $3.2B in underlying RC profit, well above the company‑compiled consensus (~$2.67B) and more than double last year, driven by trading gains from volatile oil markets. BP profit beats expectations at $3.2 billion
- Positive Sentiment: Trading arm “exceptional” — BP’s trading and customers unit capitalized on Iran‑war price swings (Brent rising) to deliver the bulk of the upside, a likely one‑off booster to near‑term cash and margins. BP Profit Jumps as Oil Trading Boomed During Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Scotiabank raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts substantially and set a $58 price target, reflecting stronger near‑term earnings power; other analysts have turned more bullish, supporting upside momentum. MarketBeat / Scotiabank estimates & coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Energy stocks and the FTSE 100 rallied on the results; BP ADRs and LSE listings jumped in early trade as investors priced in stronger cash flow and dividend support. London's FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak on BP boost
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition — These are CEO Meg O’Neill’s first results in charge; management says it is strengthening the balance sheet, but investors will watch execution of strategic priorities. BP Stock Rises After Huge Jump in Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder revolt — At the AGM investors rejected two board proposals, signalling governance friction and potential activism/uncertainty around board strategy. BP shareholders decline two board proposals
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and sustainability risk — Campaigners and media slammed “astronomical” profits tied to war‑driven price spikes; political/regulatory backlash could weigh on valuation or policy outcomes. BP reports ‘horrifying' jump in profits as Iran war boosts oil trading
- Negative Sentiment: Operational sensitivity — BP warned fuel margins remain sensitive and that reported upstream production this year could be lower because of the conflict, adding execution risk to future earnings. BP beats first-quarter profit forecasts on strong oil trading
About BP
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BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.
The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.
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