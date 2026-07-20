BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Argus upgraded shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BP from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.98.

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BP Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. BP has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $48.27.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in BP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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