BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.07 and traded as high as $44.11. BP shares last traded at $43.7460, with a volume of 5,122,840 shares changing hands.

Get BP alerts: Sign Up

More BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BP's payout ratio is currently 165.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in BP by 1,068.3% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in BP by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here