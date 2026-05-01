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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • BP PLC 9% preferred shares passed above its fifty-day moving averagetrading up 2.2%.
  • The move is marginal technically because the price is essentially level with the 200‑day MA (GBX 164.24), suggesting no clear sustained breakout yet.
  • On fundamentals, the issue has a market cap of £32.82 billion, a negative P/E (-2.29), high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 79.91) and limited liquidity (quick ratio 0.62, current ratio 1.24).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.35 and traded as high as GBX 164. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 164, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The firm has a market cap of £32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.24.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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