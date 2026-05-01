BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares ( LON:BP.B Get Free Report ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.35 and traded as high as GBX 164. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 164, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The firm has a market cap of £32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.24.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

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