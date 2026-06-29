BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.1417.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

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Institutional Trading of BP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,890,000. Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. BP has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.14.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.50 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. BP's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BP's dividend payout ratio is presently 165.00%.

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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