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BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
BQE Water logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BQE Water (CVE:BQE) shares hit a new 52-week high of C$82.00 on Tuesday, up about 2.5% from the prior close of C$80.00 on volume of 943 shares.
  • The company shows a market cap of C$106.68 million and a trailing P/E of 13.29, with conservative balance-sheet metrics—quick ratio 3.70, current ratio 5.62 and debt-to-equity 12.98—indicating strong liquidity and low leverage.
  • BQE Water provides water-treatment and wastewater-management solutions to the mining and metallurgical sectors worldwide, treating contaminants like metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia and cyanide.
  • Five stocks we like better than BQE Water.

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.08.

About BQE Water

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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