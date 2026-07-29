BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (BHR) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $166.2250 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

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BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Performance

BHR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company's stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: BHR is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar's business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

Further Reading

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