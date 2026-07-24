Go Pro
→ Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of) (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Brainsway logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brainsway shares hit a new 52-week high, rising to $17.50 on Friday, up from the previous close of $16.51, though trading volume was light at just 700 shares.
  • Recent analyst sentiment has been broadly positive, with BTIG initiating coverage at a buy and a $18 target, while Zacks upgraded the stock to strong-buy; the consensus rating is currently Buy with a $15.67 price target.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $0.12 EPS versus a $0.05 estimate and revenue of $15.53 million versus $14.63 million expected, supporting continued bullish sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brainsway.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BWAY. BTIG Research began coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWAY

Brainsway Stock Up 0.1%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.63 million. Brainsway had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainsway during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brainsway in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Brainsway in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brainsway by 1,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainsway

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brainsway Right Now?

Before you consider Brainsway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brainsway wasn't on the list.

While Brainsway currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Sam Altman backs small company that could save U.S. power grid
Sam Altman backs small company that could save U.S. power grid
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines