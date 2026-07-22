Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,888. The company has a market cap of $535.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.27 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 40.79%. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 115,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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