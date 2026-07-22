Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.88. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 38,096 shares changing hands.

Get LND alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on LND

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $388.13 million, a P/E ratio of -125.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

In other Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas news, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain purchased 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 655,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,014.60. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $205,010. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 604.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas wasn't on the list.

While Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here