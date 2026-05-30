Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.1429.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Braze from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Braze in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.78. Braze has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Braze

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 35,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $710,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,212.96. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Braze by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Braze by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Braze by 1,353.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Braze by 8.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 32,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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