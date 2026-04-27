Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,316 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 48,877 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.66. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Brenntag to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brenntag from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTGY

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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