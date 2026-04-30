Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 1627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Brenntag from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Brenntag to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brenntag from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNTGY

Brenntag Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that Brenntag AG will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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