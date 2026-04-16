Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brenntag to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brenntag

Brenntag Trading Up 3.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Further Reading

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