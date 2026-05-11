BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBOT. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBOT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,464,938 shares of the company's stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 419,138 shares in the last quarter. Catalio Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,261,749 shares of the company's stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 395,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBOT opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.22. BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Company Profile

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

Further Reading

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