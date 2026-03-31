Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$13.92. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 10,404 shares trading hands.

Get BRE alerts: Sign Up

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.49 million during the quarter. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's payout ratio is presently 306.82%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company's brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services wasn't on the list.

While Bridgemarq Real Estate Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here