Bridget Ross Sells 5,044 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) Director Bridget Ross sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 5.8%

LMAT stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 410,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,885. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here