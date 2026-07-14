Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $41.4330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.57. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, insider Nicholas L. Place sold 4,688 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $90,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,690,515.94. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Jayne Crocker sold 6,525 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $120,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 209,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,875,787. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,375 shares of company stock worth $1,161,104 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,826 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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