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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bright Horizons Family Solutions logo with Business Services background
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Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.1111.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 6.58%.The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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