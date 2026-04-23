Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.1111.

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A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 6.58%.The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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