Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.7375.

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Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $1.90 to $1.60 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,971.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares in the company, valued at $612,028.32. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 234.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 45,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company's stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $124.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.33 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc NASDAQ: BRLT is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

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