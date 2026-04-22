Brinker International (EAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $1.4762 billion for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.Brinker International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brinker International Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,054,740. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $73,392.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,760,524.86. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.68.

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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