Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.6842.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $158.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09. Brinker International has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $187.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $73,392.93. Following the sale, the director owned 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,524.86. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,527.12. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Brinker International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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