Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.60-10.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.68.

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Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,304. This represents a 56.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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