Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.60-10.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Brinker International's conference call:

Chili's reported its 20th consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth (+4% in Q3) and said April momentum accelerated industry outperformance to ~ 560 basis points , with the new chicken-sandwich platform selling ~ 161% more sandwiches versus pre-launch in initial weeks.

Chili's reported its of same-store sales growth (+4% in Q3) and said April momentum accelerated industry outperformance to ~ , with the new chicken-sandwich platform selling ~ sandwiches versus pre-launch in initial weeks. Brinker posted Q3 revenue of $1.47B , adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90 , adjusted EBITDA of $223.7M , and reiterated FY26 guidance: revenues $5.78–5.82B and adjusted EPS $10.60–10.85.

Brinker posted Q3 revenue of , adjusted diluted EPS of , adjusted EBITDA of , and reiterated FY26 guidance: revenues $5.78–5.82B and adjusted EPS $10.60–10.85. Margins were pressured (restaurant operating margin 18.4% vs 18.9% prior year) due to higher food & beverage costs and R&M; management expects mid-single-digit commodity inflation (beef a key headwind) into the next fiscal year.

Margins were pressured (restaurant operating margin 18.4% vs 18.9% prior year) due to higher food & beverage costs and R&M; management expects (beef a key headwind) into the next fiscal year. Management outlined growth and productivity plans — North of Six learnings to increase throughput/cycle-time, a phased re-image program (4 done, 8–10 this year, 60–80 in FY27, 10% run-rate by 2028) and a ramp to higher new-unit growth targeting a run-rate by FY2029.

Management outlined growth and productivity plans — learnings to increase throughput/cycle-time, a phased re-image program (4 done, 8–10 this year, 60–80 in FY27, 10% run-rate by 2028) and a ramp to higher new-unit growth targeting a run-rate by FY2029. Maggiano's showed sequential improvement but remains down (Q3 comp -4.6%, traffic -10.4%); the chain is small (~8% of company sales) and management says the turnaround will take time while it focuses on service, value and operations.

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Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock traded up $18.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. 3,104,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,088. Brinker International has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $187.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

More Brinker International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $73,392.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,524.86. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO George S. Felix sold 10,431 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,679,391.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,304. The trade was a 56.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,118.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 271.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,249 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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