British American Tobacco (BTI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its H1 2026 resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $16.4433 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

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British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,934,792 shares of the company's stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 1,578,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,847,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,868,000 after buying an additional 256,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,957,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,467,000 after acquiring an additional 104,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,300 shares of the company's stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 485,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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