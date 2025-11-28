British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,427 and last traded at GBX 4,410.69, with a volume of 2893597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,340.

Get BATS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to an "underperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,400 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 4,210.

Get Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.6%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,988.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,855.61. The stock has a market cap of £96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here