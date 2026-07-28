British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,455.37 and traded as high as GBX 4,600. British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 4,567, with a volume of 4,059,612 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,758.33.

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British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,592.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,455.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Serpil Timuray bought 47 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,372 per share, with a total value of £2,054.84. Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,306 per share, with a total value of £215,300. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,506 shares of company stock worth $50,267,032. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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