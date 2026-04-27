British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,778 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 7,174 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,916 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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British Land Stock Performance

BTLCY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

About British Land

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company's portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

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