British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Get BSC alerts: Sign Up

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

British Smaller Companies VCT2 ( LON:BSC Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 50. 8,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 94,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.97.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British Smaller Companies VCT2, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British Smaller Companies VCT2 wasn't on the list.

While British Smaller Companies VCT2 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here