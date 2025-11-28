Free Trial
British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 2% - Time to Sell?

November 29, 2025
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Share price fell about 2% to GBX 50 on Friday, with just 8,835 shares traded — a 91% decline from the average session volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £165.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of -0.01, and is trading slightly below its 50‑day (GBX 51.25) and 200‑day (GBX 51.97) simple moving averages.
  • British Smaller Companies VCT 2 is an evergreen venture capital trust that invests in emerging growth companies across ordinary and preference shares and fixed‑income securities, including both VCT‑qualifying and non‑qualifying holdings.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 50. 8,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 94,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.97.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

