Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 2,608,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,457,000 after purchasing an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,017,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $157,784,000 after buying an additional 351,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,429,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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