Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.340-2.37 EPS.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5%

BRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,651. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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