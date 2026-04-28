Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.75 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.73.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 1,523,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,812. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Brixmor Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Brixmor Property Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Brixmor reported EPS of $0.41 and revenue of $354.8M, topping consensus and showing 5.1% revenue growth year-over-year. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Brixmor reported EPS of $0.41 and revenue of $354.8M, topping consensus and showing 5.1% revenue growth year-over-year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FFO beat — quarterly FFO was $0.58/share, slightly above Zacks consensus and up modestly from the prior year, supporting cash-flow credibility for the REIT. Read More.

FFO beat — quarterly FFO was $0.58/share, slightly above Zacks consensus and up modestly from the prior year, supporting cash-flow credibility for the REIT. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company says it has increased its 2026 outlook, citing strong Q1 operating results and accelerating momentum — management framed the quarter as a catalyst for better-than-expected performance. Read More.

Company says it has increased its 2026 outlook, citing strong Q1 operating results and accelerating momentum — management framed the quarter as a catalyst for better-than-expected performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Brixmor announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3075/share (4.0% yield annualized), payable July 15 to holders of record July 2, supporting income-oriented investor demand.

Dividend declared — Brixmor announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3075/share (4.0% yield annualized), payable July 15 to holders of record July 2, supporting income-oriented investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance range set to $2.34–$2.37 EPS, which sits essentially in line with Street expectations — reinforces management’s confidence but leaves limited upside surprise implied by guidance alone. Read More.

FY2026 guidance range set to $2.34–$2.37 EPS, which sits essentially in line with Street expectations — reinforces management’s confidence but leaves limited upside surprise implied by guidance alone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview coverage and snapshots were published ahead of and after the release; useful for detail but not market-moving by themselves. Read More. · Read More.

Analyst/preview coverage and snapshots were published ahead of and after the release; useful for detail but not market-moving by themselves. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS remains below the year-ago reported EPS (prior-year figure cited higher), which could concern growth-focused investors despite the beat and guidance raise. Read More.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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