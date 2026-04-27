Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.340-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,389,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,154. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 695.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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