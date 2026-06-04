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Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns "Overweight" Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on Broadcom and kept a $525 price target, implying about 9.55% upside from the stock’s current level.
  • Broadcom reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $2.44 versus $2.40 expected and revenue of $22.19 billion versus $22.13 billion expected. Revenue jumped 47.9% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with multiple firms lifting targets after the earnings beat and Broadcom now holding a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average target price of $473.47.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $473.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

AVGO stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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