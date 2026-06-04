Fifth Third’s Big Bet Is On

Fifth Third Bancorp Today FITB Fifth Third Bancorp $51.04 +1.55 (+3.13%) 52-Week Range $37.86 ▼ $55.44 Dividend Yield 3.13% P/E Ratio 17.15 Price Target $57.19 Add to Watchlist

Fifth Third Bancorp NASDAQ: FITB is entering a new chapter.

Having completed its merger with Comerica in the first quarter this year, Fifth Third is now among the top 10 U.S. banks by assets, with roughly $297 billion on its balance sheet. The transformation, still in the integration phase, is making Fifth Third into a fundamentally larger, more complex, and potentially more rewarding story than it was before.

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The story is a bit complicated, but analysts like what they see.

Comerica Dramatically Expands Fifth Third’s Reach

To appreciate where Fifth Third is today, it’s important to know what Comerica brought to the table. When the merger closed in February, Fifth Third absorbed $86 billion in assets, $51 billion in loans, and $65 billion in deposits in a single transaction.

The Cincinnati-based bank also inherited Comerica’s substantial Texas presence as well as its offices in 15 states and offerings in Canada and Mexico. With its roots in Michigan, Comerica is now based in Dallas, where it has grown its footprint in the Southwest over recent years. Overnight, through the nearly $11 billion purchase, Fifth Third gained scale, geography, and a customer base it would have taken years to build organically.

Comerica’s customer mix also boosted Fifth Third’s funding profile. The share of demand deposits, prized by banks for their low cost and stability, rose from 25% of total deposits to 28% after the merger. That increase can translate into better margins and more predictable earnings.

Merger Costs Mask Strong Underlying Performance

Given the new acquisition, Fifth Third’s first-quarter earnings report requires careful reading. The headline number was perhaps alarming: Net income fell to $128 million from $478 million a year earlier. GAAP earnings per share were 15 cents, down sharply from $1.04 in the fourth quarter and 71 cents a year earlier. But factor in the $567 million in merger-related costs, and results were dragged down by a net 68 cents per share.

Other numbers, as previously anticipated, were decidedly positive. Net interest income, or the difference between what it earns on loans and what it pays on deposits, rose to $1.94 billion in the quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income climbed 29% to $895 million from $694 million in the year-ago period. And the bank’s net interest margin expanded 27 basis points to 3.3% from a year earlier. Tangible book value per share grew 15% year-over-year to $22.88.

Organic Growth Remains Strong Across the Franchise

Another detail deserves attention. Fifth Third was growing even before the Comerica deal made the numbers jump. Consumer household growth in the legacy franchise came in at 3% YOY, with 8% growth in the highly desirable and competitive Southeast. Fee revenue grew 30% YOY, and the company reported $2.7 billion in new deposit flows. Now, even with some branch closures expected out of the previously combined total of 1,489 branches, that growth is likely to continue.

Wall Street Expects Integration Benefits to Drive Results

Wall Street is strongly supportive. Of the 21 analysts following the company, 17 have a Buy rating with several listing the stock as an overweight or outperform. Four analysts suggest Hold, and overall, the company is rated as a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $57.19, or nearly 15% above current trading value.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$57.19

15.49% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 21 Analyst Ratings Current Price $49.52 High Forecast $63.00 Average Forecast $57.19 Low Forecast $53.00 Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Forecast Details

The company is further anticipating $360 million of net cost savings this year with an $850 million run rate savings by the end of fourth quarter as the integration takes hold. For the full year, management is expecting net interest income to come in between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion, compared with pre-merger results of $6 billion last year. Guidance for non-interest income is between $4 billion and $4.2 billion, compared with about $3 billion in 2025.

For investors looking at income in addition to the merger story, Fifth Third currently offers a dividend at a quarterly rate of 40 cents, up from 37 cents a year ago, representing a dividend yield of approximately 3.2%. It’s not the highest yield in the financial sector, but a respectable payout backed by a net tangible common equity ratio of 7.3%.

Execution Will Determine Long-Term Value

Of course, even the best mergers with banks of this size involve risk. Technology failures, customer attrition, unexpected credit issues in the acquired portfolio, and talent turnover are always possibilities.

The valuation also matters. With shares reaching $50, and a consensus target below $60, Fifth Third is already priced for growth and as a bank expected to execute well. As such, this year’s performance is critical.

Still, the underlying trends tell an encouraging story. Put aside the complication of merger results and there appears a well-run bank executing on a well-reasoned strategy. If management can prove themselves right, Fifth Third is a solid bank candidate for a portfolio.

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