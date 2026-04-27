Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $414.63 and last traded at $418.20. Approximately 17,378,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,699,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.76.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $5,302,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 245.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here