Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $394.65 and last traded at $399.83. 25,272,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 25,695,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.20.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $342.90 and its 200 day moving average is $348.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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