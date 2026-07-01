Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $377.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $262.66 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $410.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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