AI Fears Hit Nebius Stock, But Has the Growth Thesis Changed?

Nebius Group Today NBIS Nebius Group $282.60 +21.45 (+8.22%) 52-Week Range $43.89 ▼ $299.86 P/E Ratio 91.03 Price Target $203.25 Add to Watchlist

Nebius Group NASDAQ: NBIS has been one of the standout AI stories in the market this year, with shares up almost 240% year to date. But the recent bout of AI-related volatility has tested the resolve of even the most committed believers in the neocloud thesis. After surging to an all-time high of $299.86 on June 22, the stock pulled back meaningfully as fears around AI valuations and the durability of the trade swept through the technology sector . Since reaching that all-time high earlier in June, the stock has fallen by almost 13%.

The question now facing investors is straightforward: Does Nebius' elevated valuation leave it dangerously exposed if those fears intensify, or is this still one of the best long-term ways to play the AI infrastructure buildout?

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Nebius Relief Rally Shows AI Sentiment Is Stabilizing

The picture brightened considerably at the start of the week. On Monday, June 29, 2026, technology stocks caught a major bid, with memory, semiconductor, and neocloud names all outperforming. Some geopolitical relief appeared to ease pressure on the broader AI trade, and the higher-beta names that had sold off the hardest were among the biggest winners. Nebius rose almost 9% on the session, closing at $261.15.

Even after that move, however, the stock remains well off its peak. At current levels, NBIS sits almost 13% below its 52-week high. That is worth emphasizing because it captures the dynamic unfolding across much of the AI complex right now. Many of these names rallied hard on June 29, but a single strong session does not erase the damage from the recent selloff. Several leading AI infrastructure names, Nebius included, remain meaningfully below their recent peaks.

Nebius Valuation Leaves Little Room for Error

Nebius Group MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 39th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 27.2% Downside Short Interest Level Bearish Dividend Strength N/A News Sentiment 0.95 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth Growing See Full Analysis

There is no avoiding the elephant in the room. Nebius trades at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 80 and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) above 93. On any conventional measure, that is an extremely rich valuation, and it is precisely why the stock is so sensitive to shifts in sentiment around the AI trade. When a company is priced for years of hypergrowth, even small changes in the market's appetite for risk can produce outsized swings in the share price. That cuts both ways, as June 29's near-9 % jump demonstrated, but it does leave the stock vulnerable if AI fears genuinely intensify from here.

The bears have a legitimate point on this front. A stock trading at 75 times sales has very little margin for error. Any disappointment in execution, any slowdown in contracted revenue, or any broad derating of the AI infrastructure space could hit NBIS harder than its more reasonably valued peers.

Nebius Fundamentals Still Support the AI Growth Thesis

That said, the fundamental story underpinning the valuation has not deteriorated. If anything, it continues to strengthen. Nebius is guiding toward 2026 revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion, a staggering increase from the $529.80 million in annual sales it currently reports, and is targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $7 billion to $9 billion. The company has raised its contracted power capacity guidance to over 4 gigawatts by year-end. Its backlog of contracted revenue, anchored by major multi-year agreements with Meta NASDAQ: META and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, provides forward visibility that few companies growing at this rate can match.

The recent news flow reinforces the trajectory. The 1.7 billion pounds (around $2.3 billion) UK expansion announced in early June, the move up the value stack through the Eigen AI acquisition, and the broader buildout across the US and Europe all point to a company executing aggressively against an enormous opportunity. This is not a speculative concept stock. It is a business converting hyperscaler demand into signed contracts and deployable infrastructure at a remarkable pace.

Nebius Stock: Worry and Opportunity Can Coexist

The honest answer is that both things can be true at once. The valuation genuinely does leave Nebius exposed to sharp drawdowns if AI sentiment sours, and investors should expect continued volatility. But the underlying business remains one of the best-positioned in the entire neocloud space, with contracted revenue visibility, accelerating expansion, and a clear runway for years of growth ahead.

For long-term investors who believe in the AI infrastructure thesis and can stomach the swings, the recent pullback, with the stock still sitting almost 13% below its high even after the surge on June 29, may represent a more attractive entry than chasing the stock at its peak. The key takeaway is this: the selloff was a sentiment event, not a fundamental one. As long as Nebius continues to execute, the long-term thesis remains very much intact.

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