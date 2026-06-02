Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $485.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $466.05 and last traded at $482.2120. Approximately 30,350,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,973,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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