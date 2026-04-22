Broadridge Financial Solutions' (BR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $228.00 price objective on the business services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. 397,039 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,462. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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