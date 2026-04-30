Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,298,991 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 4,131,847 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,464,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $154.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,700,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,654. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Trending Headlines about Broadridge Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. consensus $2.63 and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B; recurring revenue grew ~7% and adjusted EPS grew ~11%, driven by equity/fund positions and higher trading volumes. PR Newswire — Q3 Results

Q3 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $2.72 vs. consensus $2.63 and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.90B; recurring revenue grew ~7% and adjusted EPS grew ~11%, driven by equity/fund positions and higher trading volumes. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product expansion — Broadridge teamed with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stock holders, signaling new capabilities in tokenization and potential long‑term revenue/market-share opportunities in digital asset services. Decrypt — Ondo Partnership

Strategic product expansion — Broadridge teamed with Ondo Finance to enable proxy voting for tokenized stock holders, signaling new capabilities in tokenization and potential long‑term revenue/market-share opportunities in digital asset services. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with street — Broadridge set FY EPS of $9.410–9.580 (consensus ≈ $9.48); management raised targets for recurring‑revenue and adjusted EPS growth but the range centers around analyst expectations, so guidance offered little upside surprise. PR Newswire — Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with street — Broadridge set FY EPS of $9.410–9.580 (consensus ≈ $9.48); management raised targets for recurring‑revenue and adjusted EPS growth but the range centers around analyst expectations, so guidance offered little upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Bookings weakness — Closed sales (new booking activity) declined ~19% in the quarter and are down YTD, raising concerns about the future revenue pipeline and growth sustainability. Investors often penalize beats when forward indicators like bookings soften. PR Newswire — Bookings Detail

Bookings weakness — Closed sales (new booking activity) declined ~19% in the quarter and are down YTD, raising concerns about the future revenue pipeline and growth sustainability. Investors often penalize beats when forward indicators like bookings soften. Negative Sentiment: Margin and operating dynamics — Adjusted operating margin compressed modestly (21.5% vs. prior 22.4%) and GAAP operating margin was down; combined with bookings softness, this likely amplified selling pressure despite the quarter's beat. PR Newswire — Financial Details

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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