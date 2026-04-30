Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.410-9.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $150.10 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,547,488 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $345,353,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 473,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $104,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,015 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here