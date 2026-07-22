Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.1915 per share and revenue of $121.6310 million for the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,302,000 after buying an additional 3,635,809 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company's stock worth $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,582,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 973,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 755,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,471,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 686,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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